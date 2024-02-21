Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. Avista also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

Avista Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Avista’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Several research firms have commented on AVA. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,115,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,460,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avista by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after acquiring an additional 292,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

