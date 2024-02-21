Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 146,397 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146,397 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $208,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699,448. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $112.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

