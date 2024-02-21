Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $434.42

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $434.42 and last traded at $430.67, with a volume of 1383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $425.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

