Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $7.54

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.92. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 1,106,440 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% in the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

