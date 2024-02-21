WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.48

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 4360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.22.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

