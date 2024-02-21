Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 163,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,012,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on ACB
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
See Also
