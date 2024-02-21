Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.42 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 163,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,012,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.86.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

