The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.69

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 67528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCKT

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.