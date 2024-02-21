Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,860,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $259,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.58. 294,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

