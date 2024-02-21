EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $33.73

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.73, but opened at $35.32. EQT shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 981,732 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.