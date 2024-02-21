K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Shares Down 20%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 122,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 156,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

K9 Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

K9 Gold Company Profile

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

Featured Stories

