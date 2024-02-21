Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. 150,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 192,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$186.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

In other Sierra Metals news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 55,359 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$29,888.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,449 shares of company stock valued at $329,740. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

