Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 36,199 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $202,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $4.00 on Wednesday, reaching $142.70. 874,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Read Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.