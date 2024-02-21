Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.79

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 209279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Constellium Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Constellium

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

