Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.62% of RBC Bearings worth $246,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,316,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $266,866.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,801,443. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $288.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.97 and its 200-day moving average is $248.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBC

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.