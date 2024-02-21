Investors Buy High Volume of Qurate Retail Put Options (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,800 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the typical daily volume of 795 put options.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 2,829,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $494.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.53. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

