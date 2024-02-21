SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.47

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 63144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPNT

SiriusPoint Stock Down 6.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 86,268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,424,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after acquiring an additional 71,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.