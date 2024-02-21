Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.77

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 458810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at about $2,032,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 86.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 326,810 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 599.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 118,737 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.