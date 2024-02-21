United Maritime Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

United Maritime Stock Performance

USEA remained flat at 2.60 during trading on Wednesday. 4,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,659. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. United Maritime has a fifty-two week low of 2.01 and a fifty-two week high of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

