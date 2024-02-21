MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVB Financial stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $286.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 122.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 338,100.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the third quarter worth $87,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MVBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

