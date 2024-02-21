Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

