Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 658,045 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,748,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 658,045 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.82% of American International Group worth $348,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 424,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

