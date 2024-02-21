Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 130.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 149.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

