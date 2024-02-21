Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 474,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,225 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $27,701,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. 787,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

