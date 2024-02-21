Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.20% of SAP worth $305,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.76. The stock had a trading volume of 95,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,306. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.57 and a 1-year high of $181.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

