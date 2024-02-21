Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 41,519 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,519 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 110,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,852. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

