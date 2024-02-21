Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 82,480 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,446,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,480 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.68% of Energy Transfer worth $300,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 3,215,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,695,994. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

