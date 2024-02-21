Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,287 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $283,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $235,338,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $173,967,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,448,607 shares of company stock worth $201,252,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.59. 832,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,885. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

