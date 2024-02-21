Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 62,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 791,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 574,379 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Down 1.5 %

LAZ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 81,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

