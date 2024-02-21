Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 147,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 74,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after acquiring an additional 340,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,230,000 after purchasing an additional 94,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.23. 119,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

