Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 442.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,794 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after acquiring an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,559,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 192,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 72,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 119,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,431. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

