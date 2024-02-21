Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 24,619 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,619 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.57. 13,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,583. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.