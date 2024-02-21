Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 937.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,963.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

About AAON

AAON stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $85.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

