Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Neogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 106,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

