Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 321,898 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 583.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,898 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Beauty Health worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,406. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Profile

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.