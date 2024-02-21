Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Position Lifted by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,903,000 after acquiring an additional 751,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,002 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 259,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

