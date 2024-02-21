Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 317.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Matson worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock traded down $9.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. 170,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

