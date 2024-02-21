Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 352.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,732,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266,420 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 269,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.65. The stock had a trading volume of 276,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,248. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

