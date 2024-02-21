Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $192,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $114.35. 184,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,672. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.44. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.