Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,281. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $102.48. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

