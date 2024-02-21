Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,167 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. 247,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,497. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

