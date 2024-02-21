Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. 40,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

