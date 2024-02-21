Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.90. 132,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

