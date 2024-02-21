Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,410,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,479. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.22 and a 52-week high of $255.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

