Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDW traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.50. 63,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,588. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $247.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.79.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.