CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.