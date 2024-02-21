Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $806,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $601,159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $330,208,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

