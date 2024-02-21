CI Investments Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $601,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after acquiring an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

