Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.68. 123,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,316. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,900,000 after purchasing an additional 77,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

