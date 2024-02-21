Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,962,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,228,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NVEE traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

