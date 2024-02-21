Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 270.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 97.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 101.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 30.7% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,504. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.